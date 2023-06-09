Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Bryan Reynolds -- .211 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Athletics.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .475, fueled by 27 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 41st in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- In 74.1% of his games this season (43 of 58), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (24.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 58), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 37.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 25 of 58 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.242
|AVG
|.347
|.278
|OBP
|.390
|.409
|SLG
|.625
|8
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|13
|12/3
|K/BB
|15/7
|2
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.4 per game).
- Megill (5-3 with a 4.40 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 4.40 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .276 to his opponents.
