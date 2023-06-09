Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Austin Hedges (batting .200 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and two RBI), battle starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is hitting .176 with four doubles and eight walks.
- This season, Hedges has totaled at least one hit in 16 of 35 games (45.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 35 games this year.
- In seven games this year, Hedges has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In seven games this season (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.208
|AVG
|.094
|.240
|OBP
|.216
|.250
|SLG
|.125
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|3
|8/0
|K/BB
|8/5
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.68 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.4 per game).
- Megill (5-3 with a 4.40 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.40, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .276 against him.
