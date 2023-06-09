Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Andrew McCutchen and his .452 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the New York Mets and Tylor Megill on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 50 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 78th in the league in slugging.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in 61.1% of his 54 games this year, with at least two hits in 24.1% of those games.
- He has gone deep in eight games this year (14.8%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has driven in a run in 16 games this season (29.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 23 of 54 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|.292
|AVG
|.226
|.386
|OBP
|.351
|.500
|SLG
|.484
|4
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|12/8
|K/BB
|15/12
|3
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets allow the third-most home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.4 per game).
- Megill (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.40 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.40, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .276 batting average against him.
