Andrew McCutchen and his .452 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the New York Mets and Tylor Megill on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

McCutchen has 50 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 78th in the league in slugging.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in 61.1% of his 54 games this year, with at least two hits in 24.1% of those games.

He has gone deep in eight games this year (14.8%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has driven in a run in 16 games this season (29.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 23 of 54 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Home Away 14 GP 18 .292 AVG .226 .386 OBP .351 .500 SLG .484 4 XBH 8 3 HR 4 9 RBI 9 12/8 K/BB 15/12 3 SB 1

