The Pittsburgh Pirates (32-28) and Oakland Athletics (13-50) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Pirates will call on Roansy Contreras (3-4) versus the Athletics and Hogan Harris.

Pirates vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Contreras - PIT (3-4, 4.82 ERA) vs Harris - OAK (0-0, 6.97 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Roansy Contreras

The Pirates will send Contreras (3-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in four innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 23-year-old has pitched to a 4.82 ERA this season with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.7 walks per nine across 11 games.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

In 10 starts this season, Contreras has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hogan Harris

Harris starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.

The lefty will make his MLB debut. He's 26 years old.

In three games this season, he has put up a 6.97 ERA and averages 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .194 against him.

