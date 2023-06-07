Player prop bet options for Bryan Reynolds, Esteury Ruiz and others are available when the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Roansy Contreras Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Contreras Stats

The Pirates will send Roansy Contreras (3-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

He has four quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Contreras has made eight starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Jun. 2 4.0 7 5 5 6 0 at Mariners May. 28 2.0 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 21 5.0 3 3 3 3 3 at Orioles May. 13 7.0 5 2 2 1 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 7 5.0 9 5 5 4 3

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 61 hits with 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .279/.340/.479 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jun. 6 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 3 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has put up 49 hits with seven doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .268/.376/.437 so far this year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jun. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 5 0-for-1 0 0 2 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Giants May. 31 3-for-4 2 0 1 4 1

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 14 doubles, a triple, a home run, 10 walks and 25 RBI (64 total hits). He's also stolen 29 bases.

He's slashed .261/.322/.339 on the season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 6 0-for-6 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Marlins Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Marlins Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has nine doubles, 12 home runs, 27 walks and 34 RBI (48 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .261/.364/.505 slash line so far this season.

Rooker has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 6 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 5 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves May. 31 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

