When the Oakland Athletics (13-50) square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates (32-28) at PNC Park on Wednesday, June 7 at 12:35 PM ET, Esteury Ruiz will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

The Pirates are -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Athletics (+145). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Roansy Contreras - PIT (3-4, 4.82 ERA) vs Hogan Harris - OAK (0-0, 6.97 ERA)

Pirates vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have won nine, or 64.3%, of the 14 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Pirates have a record of 2-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Pittsburgh, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Over the last 10 games, the Pirates were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times, and they split those games.

In its last 10 matchups, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have been underdogs in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (21.3%) in those contests.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 8-35 when favored by +145 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Oakland and its opponents are 5-3-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 20th 3rd Win NL Central +600 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.