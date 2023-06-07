Hogan Harris will take the mound for the Oakland Athletics against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

The Athletics are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Pirates (-175). The contest's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 12:35 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -175 +145 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Pirates have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Pirates have won four of their last eight games against the spread.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won nine of the 14 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (64.3%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, Pittsburgh has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Pirates' implied win probability is 63.6%.

Pittsburgh has played in 60 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-29-2).

The Pirates have put together a 7-4-0 record ATS this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-14 16-14 14-14 18-14 21-22 11-6

