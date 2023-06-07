Bam Adebayo and Nikola Jokic are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets meet at FTX Arena on Wednesday (beginning at 8:30 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-110) 11.5 (-133) 9.5 (-149) 1.5 (+115)

The 24.5 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 4.0 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (28.5).

Jokic has pulled down 11.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (11.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic has averaged 0.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-125) 5.5 (+115) 6.5 (-133) 2.5 (-167)

Jamal Murray's 20-point scoring average is 4.5 less than Wednesday's prop total.

He grabs 3.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Murray's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Wednesday's prop bet.

He drains 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (-120) 5.5 (-149) 2.5 (+140) 0.5 (-133)

The 12.5-point over/under for Aaron Gordon on Wednesday is 3.8 lower than his season scoring average.

Gordon averages 1.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 5.5).

Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Gordon has hit 0.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (0.5).

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (-128) 9.5 (+105) 3.5 (-139)

Adebayo is averaging 20.4 points in the 2022-23 season, 1.9 higher than Wednesday's over/under.

Adebayo has collected 9.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (9.5).

Adebayo has dished out 3.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Put your picks to the test and bet on Nuggets vs. Heat player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-110) 7.5 (+115) 6.5 (-118) 1.5 (+155)

The 25.5 point total set for Jimmy Butler on Wednesday is 2.6 more than his season scoring average (22.9).

Butler has grabbed 5.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 fewer than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (7.5).

Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 1.2 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.