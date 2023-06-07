Mark Mathias Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Athletics - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Mark Mathias -- batting .235 with a double and five walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Oakland Athletics, with Hogan Harris on the hill, on June 7 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Mark Mathias At The Plate
- Mathias has two doubles and eight walks while batting .267.
- This season, Mathias has posted at least one hit in eight of 18 games (44.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 18 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Mathias has driven in a run in three games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In three games this year (16.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|.167
|AVG
|.364
|.211
|OBP
|.481
|.222
|SLG
|.409
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|5/1
|K/BB
|4/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.59 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.6 per game).
- Harris takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- The 26-year-old southpaw has pitched in relief three times this season.
- In three games this season, he has compiled a 6.97 ERA and averages 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .194 against him.
