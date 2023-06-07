The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has 13 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .242.

Hayes will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

Hayes has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 56 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.8% of those games.

Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (7.1%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Hayes has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (23.2%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (10.7%).

In 41.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .262 AVG .233 .333 OBP .288 .369 SLG .356 6 XBH 6 0 HR 1 3 RBI 6 10/7 K/BB 10/6 3 SB 2 Home Away 28 GP 28 19 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (60.7%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.9%) 13 (46.4%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (35.7%) 2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.1%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings