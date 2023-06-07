Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Athletics - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Athletics Player Props
|Pirates vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Athletics Prediction
|How to Watch Pirates vs Athletics
|Pirates vs Athletics Odds
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has 13 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .242.
- Hayes will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- Hayes has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 56 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.8% of those games.
- Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (7.1%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Hayes has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (23.2%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (10.7%).
- In 41.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.262
|AVG
|.233
|.333
|OBP
|.288
|.369
|SLG
|.356
|6
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|10/7
|K/BB
|10/6
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|19 (67.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (60.7%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.9%)
|13 (46.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (35.7%)
|2 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.1%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.59 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 101 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (most in baseball).
- Harris gets the call to start for the Athletics, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old southpaw has three appearances in relief this season.
- In three games this season, he has a 6.97 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .194 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.