The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is hitting .275 with eight doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

In 58.0% of his 50 games this season, Bae has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In 50 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Bae has an RBI in eight of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38.0% of his games this season (19 of 50), with two or more runs seven times (14.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .233 AVG .245 .283 OBP .310 .349 SLG .321 3 XBH 2 1 HR 1 5 RBI 4 14/3 K/BB 11/4 7 SB 7 Home Away 22 GP 28 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (10.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings