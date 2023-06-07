Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Athletics - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is hitting .275 with eight doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- In 58.0% of his 50 games this season, Bae has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In 50 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Bae has an RBI in eight of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38.0% of his games this season (19 of 50), with two or more runs seven times (14.0%).
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.233
|AVG
|.245
|.283
|OBP
|.310
|.349
|SLG
|.321
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|4
|14/3
|K/BB
|11/4
|7
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|28
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (21.4%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (42.9%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.6%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (10.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.59 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 101 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (most in the league).
- Harris starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- The 26-year-old southpaw pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of three appearances so far.
- In three games this season, he has a 6.97 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .194 against him.
