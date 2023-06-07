Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Athletics - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe (.417 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe leads Pittsburgh in total hits (43) this season while batting .256 with 23 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- Joe has had a hit in 28 of 52 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits 10 times (19.2%).
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (11.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Joe has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this season (16 of 52), with two or more RBI three times (5.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.5%.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.261
|AVG
|.283
|.393
|OBP
|.358
|.500
|SLG
|.567
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|5
|15/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (55.6%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (48.1%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.59 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.6 per game).
- Harris will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- The 26-year-old left-hander has three appearances in relief this season.
- In his three appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .194 against him. He has a 6.97 ERA and averages 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
