On Wednesday, Bryan Reynolds (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two triples, a home run, six walks and nine RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Athletics.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds has an OPS of .820, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .479 this season.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 66th in on base percentage, and 44th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Reynolds has gotten a hit in 42 of 57 games this year (73.7%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (24.6%).

He has hit a long ball in six games this year (10.5%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has driven in a run in 21 games this season (36.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 25 of 57 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .242 AVG .347 .278 OBP .390 .409 SLG .625 8 XBH 12 1 HR 4 10 RBI 13 12/3 K/BB 15/7 2 SB 3 Home Away 28 GP 29 18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (82.8%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (31.0%) 12 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (44.8%) 2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (13.8%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (44.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings