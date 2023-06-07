On Wednesday, Bryan Reynolds (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two triples, a home run, six walks and nine RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Athletics.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds has an OPS of .820, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .479 this season.
  • He ranks 41st in batting average, 66th in on base percentage, and 44th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • Reynolds has gotten a hit in 42 of 57 games this year (73.7%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (24.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in six games this year (10.5%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Reynolds has driven in a run in 21 games this season (36.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 25 of 57 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

17 GP 19
.242 AVG .347
.278 OBP .390
.409 SLG .625
8 XBH 12
1 HR 4
10 RBI 13
12/3 K/BB 15/7
2 SB 3
28 GP 29
18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (82.8%)
5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (31.0%)
12 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (44.8%)
2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (13.8%)
8 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (44.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.59).
  • The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Harris makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.
  • The 26-year-old southpaw came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of three appearances so far.
  • In three appearances this season, he has a 6.97 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .194 against him.
