Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Athletics - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.376) this season, fueled by 49 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 79th in the league in slugging.
- McCutchen has gotten a hit in 32 of 53 games this year (60.4%), including 13 multi-hit games (24.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.1% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- McCutchen has driven in a run in 16 games this year (30.2%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (43.4%), including six games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|.292
|AVG
|.226
|.386
|OBP
|.351
|.500
|SLG
|.484
|4
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|12/8
|K/BB
|15/12
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (21.4%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (50.0%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (17.9%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (35.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.59).
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.6 per game).
- Harris will start for the Athletics, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old left-hander has three appearances in relief this season.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .194 against him this season. He has a 6.97 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings over his three appearances.
