The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Rodolfo Castro (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

James Kaprielian TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro has six doubles, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .262.

In 25 of 49 games this season (51.0%) Castro has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).

Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (10.2%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 20.4% of his games this season, Castro has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 11 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .262 AVG .255 .418 OBP .317 .452 SLG .418 4 XBH 5 2 HR 2 7 RBI 7 12/10 K/BB 17/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 24 12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

