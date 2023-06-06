Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Athletics - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Rodolfo Castro (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro has six doubles, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .262.
- In 25 of 49 games this season (51.0%) Castro has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (10.2%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20.4% of his games this season, Castro has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 11 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.262
|AVG
|.255
|.418
|OBP
|.317
|.452
|SLG
|.418
|4
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|7
|12/10
|K/BB
|17/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|12 (48.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (25.0%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.69 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.6 per game).
- Kaprielian gets the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season. He is 0-6 with an 8.12 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has an 8.12 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .303 to opposing batters.
