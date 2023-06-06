The Pittsburgh Pirates (32-27) ride a six-game win streak into a home contest versus the Oakland Athletics (12-50) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Pirates will look to Mitch Keller (7-1) against the Athletics and James Kaprielian (0-6).

Pirates vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (7-1, 3.25 ERA) vs Kaprielian - OAK (0-6, 8.12 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

The Pirates will send Keller (7-1) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed 10 hits in six innings against the San Francisco Giants.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 3.25 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .230.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 12 starts this season.

Keller will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Kaprielian

Kaprielian (0-6) takes the mound first for the Athletics in his eighth start of the season. He's put together an 8.12 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.12, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .303 against him.

Kaprielian has collected one quality start this year.

Kaprielian has put together four starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

