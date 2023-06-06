Player prop betting options for Bryan Reynolds, Esteury Ruiz and others are available in the Pittsburgh Pirates-Oakland Athletics matchup at PNC Park on Tuesday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Mitch Keller Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Keller Stats

The Pirates' Mitch Keller (7-1) will make his 13th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 12 starts this season.

Keller will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

The 27-year-old's 3.25 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.098 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 11.2 K/9 ranks sixth among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants May. 31 6.0 10 4 4 8 1 at Mariners May. 26 6.0 7 6 6 8 2 vs. Diamondbacks May. 20 6.0 3 2 2 8 0 at Orioles May. 14 7.0 4 0 0 13 0 vs. Rockies May. 8 9.0 4 0 0 8 1

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has collected 60 hits with 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .276/.333/.479 slash line on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 3 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 3 1 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has collected 49 hits with seven doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .271/.373/.442 so far this season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jun. 5 0-for-1 0 0 2 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Giants May. 31 3-for-4 2 0 1 4 1 at Giants May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 14 doubles, a triple, a home run, 10 walks and 25 RBI (64 total hits). He has swiped 29 bases.

He's slashed .268/.330/.347 so far this season.

Ruiz hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a double and an RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Marlins Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Marlins Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

