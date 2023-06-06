The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .242 with 13 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 15 walks.

Hayes will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with two homers during his last games.

In 63.6% of his 55 games this season, Hayes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has homered in four games this season (7.3%), homering in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Hayes has picked up an RBI in 23.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

In 41.8% of his games this year (23 of 55), he has scored, and in five of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .262 AVG .233 .333 OBP .288 .369 SLG .356 6 XBH 6 0 HR 1 3 RBI 6 10/7 K/BB 10/6 3 SB 2 Home Away 27 GP 28 18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (60.7%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.9%) 13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (35.7%) 2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.1%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings