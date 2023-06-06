The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae has eight doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while hitting .275.
  • Bae has gotten at least one hit in 58.0% of his games this year (29 of 50), with multiple hits 12 times (24.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 50 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Bae has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (16.0%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (10.0%).
  • In 38.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (14.0%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.233 AVG .245
.283 OBP .310
.349 SLG .321
3 XBH 2
1 HR 1
5 RBI 4
14/3 K/BB 11/4
7 SB 7
Home Away
22 GP 28
11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%)
7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (10.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 6.69 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Kaprielian (0-6 with an 8.12 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has an 8.12 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .303 to opposing batters.
