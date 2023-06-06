The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae has eight doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while hitting .275.

Bae has gotten at least one hit in 58.0% of his games this year (29 of 50), with multiple hits 12 times (24.0%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 50 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Bae has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (16.0%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (10.0%).

In 38.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (14.0%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .233 AVG .245 .283 OBP .310 .349 SLG .321 3 XBH 2 1 HR 1 5 RBI 4 14/3 K/BB 11/4 7 SB 7 Home Away 22 GP 28 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (10.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings