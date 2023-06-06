Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Athletics - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .636 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the mound, on June 6 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-0 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has 37 hits, which is best among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .236 with 18 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 120th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Suwinski has picked up a hit in 54.0% of his 50 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.0% of those games.
- In 16.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski has driven home a run in 19 games this year (38.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 17 games this year (34.0%), including four multi-run games (8.0%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|.208
|AVG
|.250
|.338
|OBP
|.367
|.434
|SLG
|.600
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|11
|25/10
|K/BB
|13/8
|4
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (37.5%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.69).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 101 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (most in baseball).
- Kaprielian makes the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season. He is 0-6 with an 8.12 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 8.12, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .303 against him.
