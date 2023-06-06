The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (batting .231 in his past 10 games, with a double, two triples, a home run, five walks and nine RBI), battle starter James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.479) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 79th and he is 44th in slugging.

In 41 of 56 games this year (73.2%) Reynolds has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has homered in 10.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Reynolds has an RBI in 21 of 56 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 24 of 56 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .242 AVG .347 .278 OBP .390 .409 SLG .625 8 XBH 12 1 HR 4 10 RBI 13 12/3 K/BB 15/7 2 SB 3 Home Away 27 GP 29 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (82.8%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (31.0%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (44.8%) 2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (13.8%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (44.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings