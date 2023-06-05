Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Athletics - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Rodolfo Castro (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro has six doubles, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .263.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (24 of 48), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (22.9%) he recorded more than one.
- In 10.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Castro has had an RBI in 10 games this year (20.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.262
|AVG
|.255
|.418
|OBP
|.317
|.452
|SLG
|.418
|4
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|7
|12/10
|K/BB
|17/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|11 (45.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (25.0%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.70).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 101 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
- Sears (0-3 with a 4.37 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.37 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
