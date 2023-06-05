The Oakland Athletics (12-49) will try to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the Pittsburgh Pirates (31-27) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

The probable starters are Johan Oviedo (3-4) for the Pirates and JP Sears (0-3) for the Athletics.

Pirates vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Oviedo - PIT (3-4, 4.50 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (0-3, 4.37 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

The Pirates' Oviedo (3-4) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 4.50, a 1.77 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.552.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Oviedo has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears

Sears (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.37 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the lefty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.37, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .237 batting average against him.

Sears is looking to record his fifth quality start of the season.

Sears will try to extend a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per appearance).

