Monday's game at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (31-27) taking on the Oakland Athletics (12-49) at 7:05 PM ET on June 5. Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Pirates, who are favored by our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (3-4) to the mound, while JP Sears (0-3) will get the nod for the Athletics.

Pirates vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Pirates vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Pirates 6, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Pirates have a record of 6-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Pirates have entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won eight, or 66.7%, of those games.

Pittsburgh has not been bigger favorites this season than the -185 moneyline set for this game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh ranks 21st in the majors with 254 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

