After batting .273 with two doubles, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Mark Mathias and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to JP Sears) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Mark Mathias At The Plate

Mathias is batting .262 with two doubles and six walks.

In seven of 16 games this year (43.8%), Mathias has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 16 games this year.

In three games this year, Mathias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 .167 AVG .364 .211 OBP .481 .222 SLG .409 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 5/1 K/BB 4/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 8 GP 8 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

