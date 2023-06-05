The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), battle starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Cardinals.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae has eight doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .274.

Bae has picked up a hit in 28 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

In 49 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Bae has had an RBI in eight games this year (16.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 games this year (36.7%), including seven multi-run games (14.3%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .233 AVG .245 .283 OBP .310 .349 SLG .321 3 XBH 2 1 HR 1 5 RBI 4 14/3 K/BB 11/4 7 SB 7 Home Away 21 GP 28 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (10.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings