Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Athletics - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), battle starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Cardinals.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae has eight doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .274.
- Bae has picked up a hit in 28 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- In 49 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Bae has had an RBI in eight games this year (16.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (36.7%), including seven multi-run games (14.3%).
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.233
|AVG
|.245
|.283
|OBP
|.310
|.349
|SLG
|.321
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|4
|14/3
|K/BB
|11/4
|7
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|28
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (21.4%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (42.9%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.6%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (10.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.70 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.7 per game).
- Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.37 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.37 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
