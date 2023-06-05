Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Athletics - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe (.378 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is hitting .252 with 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 18 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 94th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 63rd and he is 46th in slugging.
- In 52.0% of his 50 games this season, Joe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.0%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Joe has an RBI in 15 of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 21 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.261
|AVG
|.283
|.393
|OBP
|.358
|.500
|SLG
|.567
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|5
|15/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (55.6%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (48.1%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.70).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.7 per game).
- Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.37 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.37 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .237 to opposing hitters.
