Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Athletics - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Carlos Santana (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .234 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 27 walks.
- Santana has recorded a hit in 31 of 52 games this season (59.6%), including 10 multi-hit games (19.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 5.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana has driven home a run in 19 games this season (36.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 17 of 52 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.206
|AVG
|.286
|.296
|OBP
|.373
|.317
|SLG
|.444
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|14
|14/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (28.0%)
|1 (3.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (44.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.70 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 101 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
- Sears (0-3 with a 4.37 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season.
- The lefty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.37, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .237 batting average against him.
