Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Athletics - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Austin Hedges (on the back of going 2-for-3 with a double) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Cardinals.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges has four doubles and seven walks while hitting .179.
- This season, Hedges has recorded at least one hit in 15 of 33 games (45.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 33 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In seven games this year, Hedges has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six of 33 games (18.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.208
|AVG
|.094
|.240
|OBP
|.216
|.250
|SLG
|.125
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|3
|8/0
|K/BB
|8/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (38.9%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.6%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (6.70).
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Sears (0-3) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.37 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.37 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .237 to opposing hitters.
