On Monday, Austin Hedges (on the back of going 2-for-3 with a double) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Cardinals.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges has four doubles and seven walks while hitting .179.

This season, Hedges has recorded at least one hit in 15 of 33 games (45.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 33 games played this year, he has not homered.

In seven games this year, Hedges has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six of 33 games (18.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .208 AVG .094 .240 OBP .216 .250 SLG .125 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 3 8/0 K/BB 8/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 15 GP 18 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (38.9%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.6%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

