Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Athletics - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to JP Sears) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 49 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 70th in the league in slugging.
- In 62.7% of his games this season (32 of 51), McCutchen has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (25.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 15.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has had at least one RBI in 29.4% of his games this season (15 of 51), with two or more RBI five times (9.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 45.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (11.8%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|.292
|AVG
|.226
|.386
|OBP
|.351
|.500
|SLG
|.484
|4
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|12/8
|K/BB
|15/12
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|28
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (21.4%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (50.0%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (17.9%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (35.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.70 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.7 per game).
- Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.37 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.37 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
