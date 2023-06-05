After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to JP Sears) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 49 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 70th in the league in slugging.

In 62.7% of his games this season (32 of 51), McCutchen has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (25.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 15.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has had at least one RBI in 29.4% of his games this season (15 of 51), with two or more RBI five times (9.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 45.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 .292 AVG .226 .386 OBP .351 .500 SLG .484 4 XBH 8 3 HR 4 9 RBI 9 12/8 K/BB 15/12 3 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 28 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (50.0%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (17.9%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (35.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings