The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Tucupita Marcano and his .667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

  • Marcano is batting .275 with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
  • Marcano has had a hit in 21 of 35 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits six times (17.1%).
  • He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 35), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In six games this year (17.1%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this season (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 10
.296 AVG .182
.345 OBP .333
.444 SLG .318
2 XBH 2
1 HR 0
1 RBI 2
4/1 K/BB 3/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 20
12 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (45.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (20.0%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.27).
  • The Cardinals rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, one per game).
  • Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.75 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 34th, 1.292 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
