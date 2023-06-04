Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Rodolfo Castro (.357 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .271 with six doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.
- In 51.1% of his 47 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in five games this season (10.6%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in 21.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 23.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.6%.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.262
|AVG
|.255
|.418
|OBP
|.317
|.452
|SLG
|.418
|4
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|7
|12/10
|K/BB
|17/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (25.0%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 61 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.75 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went eight scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 34th, 1.292 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
