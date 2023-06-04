On Sunday, Rodolfo Castro (.357 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .271 with six doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.

In 51.1% of his 47 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in five games this season (10.6%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Castro has picked up an RBI in 21.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 23.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.6%.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .262 AVG .255 .418 OBP .317 .452 SLG .418 4 XBH 5 2 HR 2 7 RBI 7 12/10 K/BB 17/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 24 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings