Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Cardinals on June 4, 2023
Bryan Reynolds and Paul Goldschmidt are two of the players with prop bets available when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals meet at PNC Park on Sunday (beginning at 11:35 AM ET).
Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 17 walks and 36 RBI (58 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.
- He's slashed .278/.333/.488 on the season.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 49 hits with seven doubles, eight home runs, 28 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashed .272/.368/.444 so far this season.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Giants
|May. 31
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|1
|at Giants
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Miles Mikolas Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Mikolas Stats
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas (4-1) for his 13th start of the season.
- He's going for his fifth straight quality start.
- Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- The 34-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.75), 42nd in WHIP (1.292), and 50th in K/9 (7.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Mikolas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Royals
|May. 30
|8.0
|3
|0
|0
|10
|1
|at Reds
|May. 25
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|7.0
|6
|3
|3
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 14
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|at Cubs
|May. 8
|4.1
|4
|1
|1
|7
|3
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 18 doubles, 10 home runs, 35 walks and 26 RBI (66 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.
- He's slashing .301/.402/.521 so far this season.
- Goldschmidt will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jun. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 2
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
Nolan Gorman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Gorman Stats
- Nolan Gorman has collected 50 hits with 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .276/.364/.564 on the season.
- Gorman enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.
Gorman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jun. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 2
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
