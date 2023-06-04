Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (30-27), who are trying to secure a series sweep, will host the St. Louis Cardinals (25-34) at PNC Park on Sunday, June 4. The first pitch will be thrown at 11:35 AM ET.

The Cardinals are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+125). A 9-run over/under is listed in the contest.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (4-1, 3.75 ERA) vs Rich Hill - PIT (4-5, 4.91 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 14 (42.4%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Cardinals have an 8-11 record (winning 42.1% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Cardinals have a 3-5 record across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (47.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious eight times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +800 - 3rd

