Sunday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (30-27) and the St. Louis Cardinals (25-34) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Pirates securing the victory. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET on June 4.

The Cardinals will call on Miles Mikolas (4-1) against the Pirates and Rich Hill (4-5).

Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Peacock

Pirates vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Pirates 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-5.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Pirates have gone 5-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (seven of those games had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (47.7%) in those games.

This year, Pittsburgh has won eight of 18 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (252 total, 4.4 per game).

The Pirates have the 11th-ranked ERA (4.01) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule