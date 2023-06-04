Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with a slugging percentage of .550 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on June 4 at 11:35 AM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .232 with 13 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 15 walks.
- Hayes has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (7.5%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 24.5% of his games this year, Hayes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 22 of 53 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.262
|AVG
|.233
|.333
|OBP
|.288
|.369
|SLG
|.356
|6
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|10/7
|K/BB
|10/6
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|16 (64.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (60.7%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.9%)
|12 (48.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (35.7%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.1%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Mikolas (4-1) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.75 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.75), 42nd in WHIP (1.292), and 50th in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
