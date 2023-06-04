Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with a slugging percentage of .550 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on June 4 at 11:35 AM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes is hitting .232 with 13 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 15 walks.
  • Hayes has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
  • In four games this year, he has hit a home run (7.5%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 24.5% of his games this year, Hayes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 22 of 53 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 18
.262 AVG .233
.333 OBP .288
.369 SLG .356
6 XBH 6
0 HR 1
3 RBI 6
10/7 K/BB 10/6
3 SB 2
Home Away
25 GP 28
16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (60.7%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.9%)
12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (35.7%)
2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.1%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (61 total, one per game).
  • The Cardinals are sending Mikolas (4-1) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.75 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.75), 42nd in WHIP (1.292), and 50th in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
