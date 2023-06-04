Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.323 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-0) against the Cardinals.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae has eight doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .268.
- Bae has gotten a hit in 27 of 48 games this year (56.3%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (22.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 48 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Bae has driven home a run in seven games this season (14.6%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least once 18 times this year (37.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (14.6%).
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.233
|AVG
|.245
|.283
|OBP
|.310
|.349
|SLG
|.321
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|4
|14/3
|K/BB
|11/4
|7
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|28
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (21.4%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (42.9%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.6%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (10.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, one per game).
- Mikolas (4-1 with a 3.75 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went eight scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 34th, 1.292 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 50th.
