The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.323 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-0) against the Cardinals.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae has eight doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .268.

Bae has gotten a hit in 27 of 48 games this year (56.3%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (22.9%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 48 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Bae has driven home a run in seven games this season (14.6%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least once 18 times this year (37.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (14.6%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .233 AVG .245 .283 OBP .310 .349 SLG .321 3 XBH 2 1 HR 1 5 RBI 4 14/3 K/BB 11/4 7 SB 7 Home Away 20 GP 28 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (10.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings