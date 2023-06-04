Connor Joe, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, June 4 at 11:35 AM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Read More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .255 with 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 18 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 90th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Joe will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 with one homer in his last outings.

Joe has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 49 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.4% of them.

He has homered in 12.2% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.

In 30.6% of his games this year, Joe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season (21 of 49), with two or more runs seven times (14.3%).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .261 AVG .283 .393 OBP .358 .500 SLG .567 7 XBH 10 2 HR 2 7 RBI 5 15/9 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 2 Home Away 22 GP 27 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (55.6%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (48.1%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings