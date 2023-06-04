Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Connor Joe, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, June 4 at 11:35 AM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is hitting .255 with 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 18 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 90th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- Joe will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 with one homer in his last outings.
- Joe has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 49 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.4% of them.
- He has homered in 12.2% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 30.6% of his games this year, Joe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season (21 of 49), with two or more runs seven times (14.3%).
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.261
|AVG
|.283
|.393
|OBP
|.358
|.500
|SLG
|.567
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|5
|15/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|27
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (55.6%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (48.1%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 61 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Mikolas (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.75 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.75), 42nd in WHIP (1.292), and 50th in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
