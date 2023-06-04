Carlos Santana -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on June 4 at 11:35 AM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

  • Santana is batting .238 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.
  • Santana has gotten at least one hit in 60.8% of his games this year (31 of 51), with more than one hit 10 times (19.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in 5.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Santana has had an RBI in 19 games this season (37.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.9%.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
.206 AVG .286
.296 OBP .373
.317 SLG .444
5 XBH 8
1 HR 1
6 RBI 14
14/8 K/BB 12/10
3 SB 1
26 GP 25
16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%)
1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (44.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Mikolas (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.75 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw eight scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 34th, 1.292 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 50th.
