Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryan Reynolds -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on June 4 at 11:35 AM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds has an OPS of .821, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .488 this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
- In 74.1% of his games this season (40 of 54), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (24.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games this season, and 3% of his chances at the plate.
- Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (37.0%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (13.0%).
- In 42.6% of his games this season (23 of 54), he has scored, and in six of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.242
|AVG
|.347
|.278
|OBP
|.390
|.409
|SLG
|.625
|8
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|13
|12/3
|K/BB
|15/7
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|16 (64.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (82.8%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (31.0%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (44.8%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (13.8%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (44.8%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (61 total, one per game).
- Mikolas (4-1 with a 3.75 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed eight scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 34th, 1.292 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
