Bryan Reynolds -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on June 4 at 11:35 AM ET.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds has an OPS of .821, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .488 this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.

In 74.1% of his games this season (40 of 54), Reynolds has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (24.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games this season, and 3% of his chances at the plate.

Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (37.0%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (13.0%).

In 42.6% of his games this season (23 of 54), he has scored, and in six of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .242 AVG .347 .278 OBP .390 .409 SLG .625 8 XBH 12 1 HR 4 10 RBI 13 12/3 K/BB 15/7 2 SB 3 Home Away 25 GP 29 16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (82.8%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (31.0%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (44.8%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (13.8%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (44.8%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings