After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas) at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

11:35 AM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is batting .163 with three doubles and seven walks.

Hedges has had a base hit in 14 of 32 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not gone deep in his 32 games this year.

In seven games this season, Hedges has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In six games this year (18.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .208 AVG .094 .240 OBP .216 .250 SLG .125 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 3 8/0 K/BB 8/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 18 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (38.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.6%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

