Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas) at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is batting .163 with three doubles and seven walks.
- Hedges has had a base hit in 14 of 32 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not gone deep in his 32 games this year.
- In seven games this season, Hedges has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In six games this year (18.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.208
|AVG
|.094
|.240
|OBP
|.216
|.250
|SLG
|.125
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|3
|8/0
|K/BB
|8/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (38.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.6%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- The Cardinals will send Mikolas (4-1) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.75 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed eight scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.75), 42nd in WHIP (1.292), and 50th in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers.
