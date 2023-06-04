After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

  • McCutchen has 49 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.
  • He ranks 55th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.
  • In 32 of 51 games this season (62.7%) McCutchen has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (25.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 15.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29.4% of his games this year, McCutchen has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (9.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 23 games this year (45.1%), including six multi-run games (11.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 18
.292 AVG .226
.386 OBP .351
.500 SLG .484
4 XBH 8
3 HR 4
9 RBI 9
12/8 K/BB 15/12
3 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 28
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (50.0%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (17.9%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (35.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Mikolas (4-1 with a 3.75 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 34th, 1.292 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.