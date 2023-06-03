Tucupita Marcano -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including eight extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tucupita Marcano? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano is hitting .263 with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.

In 20 of 34 games this year (58.8%) Marcano has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (14.7%).

Looking at the 34 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (8.8%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Marcano has driven in a run in six games this year (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 of 34 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 .296 AVG .182 .345 OBP .333 .444 SLG .318 2 XBH 2 1 HR 0 1 RBI 2 4/1 K/BB 3/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 20 11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (45.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (20.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings