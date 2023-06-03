Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Rodolfo Castro (.320 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Giants.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro has six doubles, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .264.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 23 of 46 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (21.7%).
- He has homered in 10.9% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has driven in a run in 10 games this year (21.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 46 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.262
|AVG
|.255
|.418
|OBP
|.317
|.452
|SLG
|.418
|4
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|7
|12/10
|K/BB
|17/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (25.0%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 60 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Montgomery (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.48 ERA in 60 1/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.48 ERA ranks 49th, 1.442 WHIP ranks 61st, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.