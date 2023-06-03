The Pittsburgh Pirates (29-27) aim to add on to their three-game winning streak when they face the St. Louis Cardinals (25-33) on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (2-6) versus the Pirates and Luis Ortiz (1-2).

Pirates vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (2-6, 4.48 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (1-2, 4.35 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz

Ortiz gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.35, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .286 against him.

Ortiz has one quality start under his belt this season.

Ortiz is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per start.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Cardinals' Montgomery (2-6) will make his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 4.48, a 3.24 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.442.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Montgomery has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 4.48 ERA ranks 49th, 1.442 WHIP ranks 61st, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 42nd.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Pirates

The Pirates are batting .247 this season, 17th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .409 (14th in the league) with 55 home runs.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Pirates in one game, and they have gone 6-for-25 with three doubles and two RBI over 6 1/3 innings.

