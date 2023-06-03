The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Paul Goldschmidt, Bryan Reynolds and others in this contest.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 16 walks and 36 RBI (57 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.330/.485 so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 31 1-for-5 1 0 3 1 0 at Giants May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 1 at Mariners May. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has recorded 49 hits with seven doubles, eight home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .278/.375/.455 slash line so far this season.

McCutchen heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Giants May. 31 3-for-4 2 0 1 4 1 at Giants May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Montgomery Stats

The Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery (2-6) will make his 12th start of the season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

In 11 starts this season, Montgomery has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 30-year-old's 4.48 ERA ranks 49th, 1.442 WHIP ranks 61st, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 42nd.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians May. 28 5.0 7 2 2 3 1 at Reds May. 22 4.0 7 4 4 4 3 vs. Brewers May. 16 5.1 8 3 3 7 1 at Cubs May. 10 5.0 7 6 6 3 3 vs. Tigers May. 5 6.0 6 2 2 6 1

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has put up 64 hits with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .298/.401/.521 on the season.

Goldschmidt has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 2 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Royals May. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Guardians May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 49 hits with 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 24 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .275/.361/.551 on the season.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 2 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Royals May. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

