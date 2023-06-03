Nolan Gorman and Bryan Reynolds will be among the star attractions when the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 55 home runs.

Pittsburgh ranks 14th in the majors with a .409 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates rank 17th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

Pittsburgh ranks 21st in the majors with 248 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Pirates have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the 11th-ranked ERA (4.03) in the majors this season.

The Pirates rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.344 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Luis Ortiz (1-2) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Ortiz will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Mariners L 6-3 Away Luis Ortiz Marco Gonzales 5/29/2023 Giants L 14-4 Away Rich Hill Anthony DeSclafani 5/30/2023 Giants W 2-1 Away Johan Oviedo John Brebbia 5/31/2023 Giants W 9-4 Away Mitch Keller Alex Wood 6/2/2023 Cardinals W 7-5 Home Roansy Contreras Jack Flaherty 6/3/2023 Cardinals - Home Luis Ortiz Jordan Montgomery 6/4/2023 Cardinals - Home Rich Hill Miles Mikolas 6/5/2023 Athletics - Home Johan Oviedo JP Sears 6/6/2023 Athletics - Home Mitch Keller James Kaprielian 6/7/2023 Athletics - Home Roansy Contreras Hogan Harris 6/9/2023 Mets - Home Luis Ortiz Tylor Megill

