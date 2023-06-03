The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tucupita Marcano take the field against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at PNC Park.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +120 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -145 +120 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-5.

When it comes to the over/under, the Pirates and their foes are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Pirates are 5-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (seven of those games had a runline set by bookmakers).

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (46.5%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 11-12, a 47.8% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 28 of its 56 games with a total.

The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 6-2-0 in eight games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-13 16-14 12-14 17-13 20-21 9-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.