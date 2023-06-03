Saturday's game at PNC Park has the Pittsburgh Pirates (29-27) matching up with the St. Louis Cardinals (25-33) at 4:05 PM ET (on June 3). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 win for the Pirates, so expect a tight matchup.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Jordan Montgomery (2-6, 4.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Luis Ortiz (1-2, 4.35 ERA).

Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The Pirates' record against the spread is 5-2-0 over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in seven of those games).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (46.5%) in those contests.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious 13 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 21 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (248 total runs).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.03 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

