Mark Mathias Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday, Mark Mathias and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals and Jordan Montgomery, with the first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 3, when he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Blue Jays.
Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mark Mathias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Cardinals Player Props
|How to Watch Pirates vs Cardinals
|Pirates vs Cardinals Odds
|Pirates vs Cardinals Prediction
Mark Mathias At The Plate
- Mathias is hitting .275 with two doubles and six walks.
- In seven of 15 games this season (46.7%), Mathias has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 15 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In three games this year, Mathias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|.167
|AVG
|.364
|.211
|OBP
|.481
|.222
|SLG
|.409
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|5/1
|K/BB
|4/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.32 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander went five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.48), 61st in WHIP (1.442), and 42nd in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.